Nick Aldis Reflects On Facing Cody Rhodes At All In 2018

Former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion and current WWE producer Nick Aldis spoke with Chris Van Vliet on a number of topics including how he and WWE Star “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes never had a discussion in regards to their NWA World’s Heavyweight Championship Match at All In 2018 because they knew what the fans wanted.

Aldis said, “Most of the time you know what people want, like at All In. We all knew what they wanted, we never had a discussion about the finish. [There was never] Hey, what if I win, brother? We never had that discussion. There was never a definitive discussion of, would you mind doing the honors? I was like, Don’t talk to me, I know what the people want here.”

Aldis also spoke about how they had to give the fans what they wanted in a way that they weren’t expecting.

“We had to give it to them in a way that they couldn’t predict and weren’t fully able to expect and predict. That’s your job, give the people what they want in the way that they aren’t expecting.”

You can check out the entire podcast in the video below.