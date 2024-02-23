Nick Nemeth And Matt Riddle Win Gold At NJPW New Beginning

NJPW’s latest big event, New Beginning, took place on Friday morning in Sapporo, and former WWE stars Matt Riddle and Nick Nemeth (Dolph Ziggler) competed. Last September, WWE released both wrestlers due to budget cuts.

Riddle won the NJPW World TV Championship by defeating Hiroshi Tanahashi. Riddle won by hitting the BroDerek at the finish line.

This is his first reign as NJPW World TV Champion, ending Tanashi’s reign after 50 days. He previously won at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18 and successfully defended the title once.

Nemeth also won gold, capturing the IWGP Global Heavyweight Title in the main event by defeating David Finlay. Nemeth finished with a superkick, followed by the Danger Zone (Zig Zag).

Following the match, Nemeth stated that he would defend his title against anyone. Finlay had previously won the title at Wrestle Kingdom 18 in a triple-threat match with Will Ospreay and Jon Moxley.