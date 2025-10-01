Nick Wayne Reportedly Dealing With Foot Injury

AEW star and current ROH World Television Champion Nick Wayne is reportedly dealing with a foot injury, according to a new update from PWInsider. The severity of the injury has not been disclosed, and it remains unclear how much — if any — in-ring time the 20-year-old prodigy might miss.

The news comes at a crucial juncture in Wayne’s career. He recently shocked fans by turning on his longtime mentor Christian Cage during the All In: Texas event on July 12, 2025. The betrayal occurred after Wayne and Kip Sabian failed to capture the AEW World Tag Team Championship, leading the duo to attack Cage and officially dissolve The Patriarchy faction.

Before the split, Wayne had enjoyed significant success as part of the group. On the July 21, 2024 episode of AEW Collision, Wayne teamed with Cage and Killswitch to win the AEW World Trios Championship, becoming the youngest champion in AEW history at just 19 years old.

Currently, Wayne holds a major singles title as the ROH World Television Champion, a belt he won on the April 17, 2025 episode of Collision by defeating Komander. The victory also made him the youngest wrestler ever to hold that championship.

A third-generation star, Wayne is the son of the late Buddy Wayne and grandson of Moondog Ed Moretti. Trained by his father, he made his professional debut in 2018 at just 12 years old. His meteoric rise continued when Darby Allin offered him an AEW contract in February 2022 while he was still a teenager. Wayne officially debuted for the company on July 12, 2023, shortly after turning 18.

If the injury sidelines him, it could temporarily halt one of AEW’s most promising young careers — just as Wayne is entering a pivotal new chapter as a solo star.