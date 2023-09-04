Nigel McGuinness Addresses Rumors Of Returning To Ring In AEW

Nigel McGuinness recently spoke with Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.co for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the AEW commentator spoke about how he would have loved to have been able to wrestle Bryan Danielson at the record-breaking AEW ALL IN 2023 premium live event at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On calling ALL IN 2023: “You know, they haven’t smartened me up yet. I’m obviously going to be in the city. I will be there obviously at the pay-per-view. I’d love to be a part of it, but as I’m aware, they’ve got plenty of other very capable commentators. Maybe if there is a Collision heavy match on the show, maybe I could pop out and do something for that. I still feel so blessed for All In. I got to call the whole show which was just incredible and to announce, as I’m sure you’re aware, 81,035 fans, for a kid that 31 years prior sat in the crowd as a fan, to be able to do that, you couldn’t write that. If somebody told you that would happen, it would be like a Hollywood movie. Just, you’d never expect it. But as I said, another blessing in my life and certainly hoping for a few more moments this weekend.”

On the rumor that Bryan Danielson was planting seeds to wrestle him at ALL IN: “I don’t think he was planting seeds. I think he was just, that was the last thing he wanted was to have to wrestle me again for sure. But that being the case, (he said jokingly), you know, how ironic after he said that if he ever got in the ring with me he would break my neck. That Karma is a bitch. He broke his arm. The next time he wrestled from an elbow drop no less. There was obviously some thought of me getting back in the ring one time. I would have loved to have done it at Wembley Stadium. Obviously, I would have loved to have done it with Bryan as well.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below.