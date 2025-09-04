Nikki Bella Calls WWE Women’s IC Title Match In Paris A Dream Come True

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella has reflected on her recent return to the ring at the Clash in Paris premium live event, where she challenged Becky Lynch for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship.

While she came up short in her bid to capture gold, Bella described the experience as a “dream” and admitted she was “on cloud nine” competing in front of over 30,000 fans in Paris, France.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Nikki & Brie Show podcast, the former Divas Champion opened up about what the match meant to her. “This was the first time experiencing Paris and what I’ve always talked about this theme of this comeback is I’m not here to prove anything to anyone but myself, and so it felt like I was finally in Paris for me. It was about me… Already, that was a dream for me. That’s a check off the bucket list. I can’t believe it, and then in front of 30,000 people… I was just on cloud nine. I felt so blessed and lucky.”

Bella also addressed the challenges of preparing for the high-profile title bout while balancing life as a single mother and entrepreneur. “I am so proud of myself because it’s been hard… hands-on mom, full-time mom. When I’m mom, I’m a single mom, and then running two companies… but nothing will be more priority than Matteo. It’s like, you just go out and you do it, and I was so proud of myself.”

Despite being a little “bummed” about a couple of moments in the match, including a mistimed volley kick, Nikki was proud of what she accomplished and revealed the warm reception she received backstage after the bout. “It was really cute because when I came back, they all were clapping for me, and it was really special.”

