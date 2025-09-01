Nikki Bella Promises Her WWE Comeback Is “Only The Beginning”

Although she came up short in her bid to dethrone Becky Lynch for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship at Clash in Paris, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella has vowed that her return run is far from over.

In a heartfelt post on social media following the event, Bella thanked her loyal “Bella Army” for their support and reflected on the loss.

“I fell short, but this is only the beginning. My return has just begun,” Bella wrote.

The bout in Paris marked Nikki’s first singles championship opportunity in years. Despite her best efforts, it was Lynch who retained the title. Later in the night, Lynch made headlines again when she interfered in the main event, helping her husband Seth Rollins retain the World Heavyweight Championship.

The personal feud between Bella and Lynch has been one of the highlights of WWE programming in recent weeks, with both women trading sharp barbs in promos leading into their showdown. Bella’s comments suggest that her rivalry with “The Man” may not be finished — and that she could have her eyes on bigger opportunities moving forward.

Adding further intrigue, Nikki has also openly advocated for the return of her sister Brie Bella, hinting that the Bella Twins could reunite in WWE for one final run.

You can read Nikki Bella’s full post below: