Nikki Bella Reveals Her Mount Rushmore Of Women’s Wrestling

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella spoke with SportBible about various topics, including the idea that each generation of women’s wrestling deserves its own Mount Rushmore.

Bella said, “So my Mount Rushmore of female wrestlers are- now this is tough for me because I feel you could actually do a Mount Rushmore in every era of female wrestling. I feel like when you look at all the different eras of from when women’s wrestling started, there’s always an iconic four that have helped build a division or have taken the division to the next evolution of the division growing. So this one’s very hard for me to do, and there’s so many people I want to put on this.”

On her own Mount Rushmore:

“First, so I’m going to try to pick maybe some from different generations. So let’s put on Mae Young for what she did for women’s wrestling and let’s… do Trish Stratus for what she’s done for women’s wrestling. So it’s like another generation, another era. If we’re gonna talk present right now, let’s put up Rhea Ripley for what she’s doing for women’s wrestling. The fourth one I’m going to put on for myself, it would be Nattie Neidhart because to put on someone who comes from a wrestling family, I think how being the only female from the Hart family to do what she’s done, to come from the dungeon, she doesn’t get enough credit for what she’s done for women’s wrestling, but just how she’s carried on legacy and the pressure of that. So I think that definitely deserves a spot on my Mount Rushmore.”

