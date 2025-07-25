Nikki Bella Shares SummerSlam Hopes After Missing RAW For Movie Premiere

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella recently appeared on an episode of The Nikki & Brie Show, where she discussed a variety of topics.

Among them was her recent return to WWE television and her expectations for participating in the upcoming SummerSlam premium live event.

As previously reported by PWMania.com, WWE is already laying out potential main events for SummerSlam 2025.

Bella said, “I’m having so much fun in everything I do. Even at WWE, I’m not always on RAW and that’s okay because I’m just having a lot of fun. I wanted to be on Raw this past week but they didn’t need me so I went to the Happy Gilmore premiere.”

“Hopefully your girl will be on SummerSlam…”

She continued, “I’m just happy for whatever I get when I’m there. I love the locker room, I love being a part of things. It’s such a great place to be. Hopefully your girl will be on SummerSlam. I don’t think, but I don’t know, so.”

In other Bella news, Brie confirmed that she will not be appearing at WWE SummerSlam this year, putting to rest any speculation about a possible return.

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)