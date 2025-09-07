Nikki Bella Shuts Down Rumor About Her Dating Preferences

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella has addressed her dating life after a surprising rumor began circulating online.

On the latest episode of The Nikki & Brie Show, Nikki dismissed claims that she is “only into 20-year-olds,” calling it a bizarre and false narrative.

Since her public separation from Artem Chigvintsev, Nikki’s personal life has become a frequent topic of speculation among fans.

She revealed on her podcast that the rumor had gained traction in her social media direct messages, with multiple people assuming it was true. “There’s another lie going around that I’m only into 20-year-olds… So, when I was looking through DMs, I did see there were a bunch of guys saying like, ‘You know, sucks that you’re now only into the 20-year-olds,’ and I go, ‘Where is this coming from?’” Nikki explained. “To see other people in my DMs confirm it, like, ‘Hey, you know, thought I had a chance, but I guess you’re only into people in their 20s.’ I’m like, ‘What the? This is crazy.’”

Nikki made it clear that age is not a determining factor in who she chooses to date. For her, the priority is chemistry and connection, not numbers. “By the way, I would totally date and hook up with, if there was a connection in chemistry, someone in their 20s, 30s, 40s or 50s. I don’t think I’d dip into the 60s… But first of all, there’s no age. There’s no look. There has to be chemistry and feeling. I am a big passionate person. I’m not just gonna hook up with someone.”

The full episode of The Nikki & Brie Show is available below.