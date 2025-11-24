NJPW Contract Renewals Expected To Be Lower Than Usual In January 2026

NJPW (New Japan Pro Wrestling) traditionally sees several contracts expire in January, with those agreements typically one-year renewals. However, in 2026, the number of renewals may be lower than usual.

According to Fightful Select, several NJPW talents did not sign new deals until after their original contracts expired this year.

The report also noted that several contracts signed in the spring and summer were set to last through January 2026. Before these contracts, some talents were operating under handshake agreements.

Some talents even mentioned to the publication that their contracts would extend beyond January. Additionally, there were talents, like Gabe Kidd, who began appearing more regularly in AEW this year while still working under handshake deals with NJPW.

Furthermore, the report stated that several free agents reached out to NJPW but did not receive a response. One well-known U.S. talent expressed a willingness to work for a reduced salary in NJPW, but also did not hear back.

NJPW allowed several deals associated with their Strong brand to expire after effectively shutting down the expansion brand.