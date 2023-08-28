NJPW Lone Star Shootout 2023 Announced For November 10

New Japan Pro Wrestling is coming to the Lone Star State.

On Monday, NJPW issued a press release to formally announce their return to Texas for NJPW: Lone Star Shootout 2023 on November 10.

Check out the official announcement below.

Lone Star Shootout hits Texas November 10

NJPW back in DFW Texas for second shootout

On November 10, NJPW returns to the Dallas/Fort Worth area as Lonestar Shootout hist the Curtis Culwell Center.

The Curtis Culwell Center was the site of NJPW STRONG’s Autumn Attack back in 2021, where TJP would join the United Empire and fans were treated to two nights of spectacular action. In 2022, Lonestar Shootout was a spring Texas highlight, and now we go big in Texas once again in November 2023. As the best of the US and Japan do what they can to leave their mark on the remainder of the year, and with eyes on Wrestle Kingdom January 4, what happens at the CCC this year?

Lonestar Shootout 2023

November 10 2023 Curtis Culwell Center DFW Texas

TICKETS ON SALE 10 AM CENTRAL AUGUST 31

Tickets available at: https://tixr.com/e/79178