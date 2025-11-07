NJPW Narrowing Down Final Opponent For Hiroshi Tanahashi’s Retirement Match

Japanese pro wrestling legend Hiroshi Tanahashi’s illustrious in-ring career will come to an end on Sunday, January 4th, 2026, at NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 20 event.

There has been much speculation regarding who Tanahashi’s final opponent will be, with some reports suggesting that WWE’s Shinsuke Nakamura is a contender.

According to Fightful Select, the match has not yet been officially confirmed; however, NJPW has narrowed down the possibilities to three candidates. The decision about Tanahashi’s final opponent is expected to be revealed in the coming week, with a press conference planned for the announcement.

While Nakamura has been discussed internally as a potential opponent, it’s considered a “pipe dream,” and he is not expected to be named as Tanahashi’s final opponent. This speculation arises after last weekend’s Final Homecoming event in Tanahashi’s hometown of Gifu, where NJPW booker Gedo approached Tanahashi about selecting a final opponent, indicating that Tanahashi only needs to give his approval.

Dave Meltzer, during a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, noted that the leading candidates to face Tanahashi at Wrestle Kingdom 20 are WWE star Shinsuke Nakamura and AEW’s Kazuchika Okada. Meltzer pointed out that the lack of an announcement at Tuesday’s press conference could be due to negotiations surrounding Nakamura; if Okada were the chosen opponent, there would likely be no reason to keep it a secret.

Nakamura is currently under contract with WWE, while Okada, one of Tanahashi’s greatest rivals in NJPW, is signed to AEW. Meltzer mentioned that when Tanahashi was asked at the recent press conference if his opponent is part of ongoing negotiations, he refrained from commenting, suggesting that discussions are indeed fragile. The term “fragile” indicates that it’s more likely to involve WWE than AEW; if Okada were the choice, there would be no reason to maintain secrecy.

Furthermore, Meltzer commented on the possibility of Kenny Omega being a candidate for Tanahashi’s final opponent, following a recent sit-down interview with Tanahashi on NJPW World. However, he dismissed this notion, noting that the interview took place some time ago when Omega visited Japan for medical reasons and to work on a video game.

Meltzer further explained that the interview was recorded before Omega’s longtime friend and tag team partner, Kota Ibushi, suffered a broken femur. During the interview, Omega discussed his and Ibushi’s potential return to NJPW. Meltzer speculated that Omega’s career may not last long enough for Ibushi to return to the ring, as Ibushi’s recovery from his broken femur is likely to take a couple of years.