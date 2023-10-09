NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18 Main Event Revealed

The main event for NJPW’s biggest event of the year, Wrestle Kingdom 18, has been announced and will be an IWGP World Heavyweight Title match.

SANADA successfully defended his IWGP World Heavyweight Title against EVIL at Monday’s NJPW Destruction in Ryoku. Tetsuya Naito confronted him after the match, confirming their upcoming title match on January 4, 2024.

Naito qualified for the title match by winning this year’s G1 Climax tournament. On September 24, he successfully defended his shot against Jeff Cobb at NJPW Destruction in Kobe.

Before joining Just Five Guys, the two stars were members of Los Ingobernables de Japon.