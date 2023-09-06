NXT North American Title Match Set For NXT No Mercy 2023

The first title match for the 14th event in No Mercy chronology is now set.

As advertised, Dominik Mysterio served as special guest referee in the NXT North American Championship title eliminator between Dragon Lee and Mustafa Ali on this week’s WWE NXT show.

The match outcome saw Dom-Dom do a fast-count during a spot that saw Ali roll up Lee for a pin fall. With the victory, Mustafa Ali now emerges to challenge Dominik Mysterio for the NXT North American Championship at NXT No Mercy 2023.

NXT No Mercy 2023 is scheduled to emanate from the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California on September 30. Make sure to join us here on 9/30 for live results coverage of the show.