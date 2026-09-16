Nyla Rose Responds To Hateful Social Media Messages

Former AEW Women’s World Champion Nyla Rose publicly responded after receiving a series of abusive messages from an Instagram user.

Rose shared a screenshot of comments directed at her by the user, which included personal insults and derogatory remarks. Following the exchange, Rose posted a response on social media, criticizing the individual’s behavior and pointing out what she viewed as the contradiction between claiming not to want to see her while actively seeking out her content.

“@kfmg_bxicu wants me off his tv, but is actively seeking out post, presumably from my own page to post and harass me… needlessly mind you… calls me morbidly obese yet probably has me by 200 pounds… but somehow IM the mentally deranged one 🥴🥴😂😂😂”

According to Rose, the account in question was later deleted.

Rose has remained active on the independent wrestling scene while continuing to work behind the scenes for AEW. In a recent interview, she acknowledged frustration over her absence from AEW television but expressed hope that another opportunity with the company will eventually come her way.

The former AEW Women’s Champion is currently scheduled to face Charity King in a steel cage match at Athena’s Metroplex Wrestling event on September 18 in Fort Worth, Texas.