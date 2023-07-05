Official Poster For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18 On January 24, 2024 Revealed

By
Matt Boone
-

Wrestle Kingdom 18 is coming.

Ahead of the annual mega-event from New Japan Pro Wrestling next January, the company has released the official promotional poster for the show.

Check out the official poster for the NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18 show scheduled for January 4, 2024 from the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan via the tweet embedded below.

