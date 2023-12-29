One Of AEW’s First Talent Signings Leaving The Company

AEW has lost another wrestler at a time when the promotion has lost some key figures behind the scenes. QT Marshall notably left the promotion after growing dissatisfaction.

Shawn Spears is the latest star to leave the promotion.

Spears had been on the AEW roster since the promotion’s launch in 2019, following his WWE run as Tye Dillinger, where he became known for his ten-count gimmick.

He most notably feuded with Cody Rhodes in the early days of the promotion, accidentally severing the former AEW star’s head with a chair shot. He hasn’t wrestled for the promotion since AEW All Out Zero Hour in September. His last Dynamite match was in May 2022.

Spears and his wife Cassie Lee announced earlier this week that they are expecting their second child, and he made his AEW in-ring debut before Dynamite with his old theme music.

Spears announced his departure from AEW with the following message via Twitter/X:

“What a wonderful time it has been. Thank you @AEW for allowing me to be there from the ground level. It’s been a fantastic 5 years of growth and personal development. This is a personal choice and one that is best for me and my family at this time. Thank you to all, staff and talent alike for the memories. ❤️ #10

Most importantly, to the incredible fans of ALL professional wrestling: I love you guys. I really do.”