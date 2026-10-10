Opening Match For Tonight’s WWE Money In The Bank Revealed

During Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown, which served as the go-home show for Money in the Bank, the company announced that the World Heavyweight Championship match between the reigning champion, “The OTC” Roman Reigns, and “The Mega Star” LA Knight will open tonight’s premium live event (PLE).

It was previously reported that the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match will headline the Money in the Bank premium live event.

WWE Money in the Bank 2026 is scheduled to take place later tonight, October 10, at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. The PLE will air live on ESPN Unlimited in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.

The World Heavyweight Championship Match will START the show tomorrow night at #MITB!! 🔥 We are in for a treat when @WWERomanReigns defends against @RealLAKnight! pic.twitter.com/kdsQyWDDsy — WWE (@WWE) October 10, 2026