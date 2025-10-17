Orange Cassidy Breaks Down The ‘Standing 69’ Position Of A Tombstone Piledriver

During a recent appearance on Casuals with Katie Nolan, AEW star Orange Cassidy offered a humorous yet surprisingly technical explanation of the difference between a classic piledriver and a tombstone piledriver — and also shared some candid locker room advice about personal hygiene in wrestling.

Cassidy began by breaking down the two moves in his trademark laid-back manner:

“A piledriver is probably the classic thing — you know what a piledriver is. Somebody picks somebody up, upside down, and sits. A tombstone is, they are facing the other way, so they’re kind of like a 69 position. Everyone knows what I’m talking about. Standing 69. Then, a person sits on their knees so their head gets driven into the mat.”

When asked how wrestlers handle the somewhat awkward positioning involved, Cassidy delivered an honest and comedic response.

“[How do you deal with having your head in someone’s crotch?] Gotta get over it. Let me tell you something about that — there are some stinky people out there. Early in my wrestling career, somebody had stinky gear, and I remember that this guy got so mad and I didn’t really understand at that time where his beef was coming from. Kicked him out of the locker room and threw his stuff away. It’s because he stunk. Now, I get it. I don’t need that in my nose. Just wash yourself.”

Cassidy continued with some lighthearted locker room etiquette tips, adding:

“People think we shave stuff… I trim because someone’s head is going to go here.”

Known for his dry humor and laid-back demeanor, Orange Cassidy has built a unique reputation in AEW for blending comedy with elite in-ring ability. His comments continue to show why he remains one of the most entertaining and self-aware personalities in wrestling today.