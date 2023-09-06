Orange Cassidy Jokes About Not Being Able To Make Jon Moxley Bleed At ALL OUT

Jon Moxley bleeds all the time.

Like a lot. Everyone knows it about him.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Orange Cassidy joked about not being able to bust him open during their AEW International Championship showdown at AEW ALL OUT 2023.

“It wasn’t for lack of trying,” Cassidy said. “But for a guy who bleeds as much as Jon, I couldn’t get him to. I don’t know what that says about me.”

Also during the interview, the “Freshly Squeezed” one spoke about how much respect he has for Moxley for carrying AEW on his shoulders throughout the years.

“That’s the guy who put AEW on his shoulders when we needed carrying,” he said. “The respect I have for Jon Moxley is immense. He leads by example, and his presence and actions make us better professional wrestlers and better people. Yes, when you’re in a ring with him, you’re going to bleed.”

Cassidy also made sure to touch on the rabid fans he has garnered during his time in AEW, and thanked them for supporting him and helping him to become one of the biggest success stories in the young history of the promotion.

“My trajectory through AEW is only because of the AEW fans,” Cassidy said. “I appreciated the moment they gave me. They did that for me, but it wasn’t just for me. It was for them, too. They’re the reason I was covered in blood. I wrestle for them. They make our company run, and I don’t think we give enough credit for what they do.”

Check out the complete interview at SI.com.