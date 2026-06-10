Orange Cassidy Responds To ‘Comedy Wrestler’ Label

AEW World Trios Champion and member of The Conglomeration, Orange Cassidy, appeared on TMZ’s Inside The Ring to discuss various topics, including his feelings about being called a comedy wrestler.

Cassidy said, “When people usually refer to me as a comedy wrestler, I do comedy wrestling, that is, like — I don’t really disagree, because that is an element that I would like to use. I was fortunate enough to be trained, and around, and wrestled with a lot of different people with a lot of different styles. And I think to me, that’s where I find my most success is that I will try to incorporate as much of every style of professional wrestling that I can into my matches, or into me and into what I what I do.”

On the risk of comedic elements in wrestling:

“It’s a risk sometimes, you know? You don’t know if it’s going to work or not. But you have to try. And I don’t care, so I’ll just try. And I keep the stuff that works and ditch the stuff that doesn’t.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)