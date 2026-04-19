Paige Reacts To Her WWE Return At WrestleMania 42 Night One

During Saturday’s WWE WrestleMania 42 Night One event, Paige made a remarkable return to the company by stepping in for the injured Nikki Bella to join Brie Bella in the Fatal 4-Way Women’s Tag Team Championship Match.

Paige’s return was unforgettable as she pinned Alexa Bliss after Nikki took out Charlotte Flair with her crutch, securing the Women’s Tag Team Championship for herself and Brie.

Paige also participated in the WrestleMania 42 Night One Post-Show, where she discussed a variety of topics, including her comeback to the company after four years.

Paige said, “Oh my gosh! It’s good to be home. About time! 100 percent (on whether she ever thought of returning), WWE is my home. I was raised here. I’m a WWE girl forever and a Total Diva.”

On what was going through her mind during her entrance:

“I mean, I didn’t know how anyone was going to react. I’m walking out there; I forgot how big WrestleManias were. So walking out there, I was like, ‘Oh my God, I can’t see the end of everybody.’ It was magical; it was surreal. I forgot how to skip at one point; I was like, ‘What do I do? What did Paige do?’”

You can check out Paige’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)