Backstage Update On WWE’s Planned John Cena Classic Tournament

Additional information has surfaced regarding WWE’s upcoming John Cena Classic tournament, a project that was officially introduced earlier this year by 17-time World Champion John Cena.

Cena unveiled the concept during WWE Backlash 2026 in April, generating considerable buzz among fans. However, since the initial announcement, WWE has provided few updates regarding the tournament’s structure, launch date, or overall format.

According to a WWE source, the current expectation is for the John Cena Classic to begin toward the end of 2026. That timeline reportedly aligns with information previously shared during a WWE Town Hall meeting, where employees were informed that the company was targeting the second half of the year for the tournament’s debut.

One of the most intriguing aspects of the planned event is its crossover nature. The tournament is expected to feature both NXT standouts and WWE main roster Superstars, opening the door for fresh inter-brand matchups that fans rarely get the opportunity to see.

There have also been internal discussions about incorporating a fan voting element into the tournament, potentially allowing members of the WWE Universe to influence certain aspects of the competition. While the idea is reportedly being considered, no official details have been revealed regarding how the voting process would work.

At this stage, WWE has yet to announce an official start date, tournament bracket, or match format. Nevertheless, the company has already confirmed that the tournament winner will receive a significant reward.

The victor of the inaugural John Cena Classic will be crowned the first-ever John Cena Classic Champion and awarded the newly established John Cena Classic Championship, adding major prestige and stakes to the competition from day one.

More details on the tournament are expected to be announced by WWE in the coming months as plans continue to take shape.

H/T: PWInsider.com