Pat McAfee Discusses Training For His Match Against GUNTHER At WWE Backlash

WWE commentator Pat McAfee discussed various topics on an episode of the Pat McAfee Show, including his training for the match against GUNTHER at WWE Backlash.

McAfee said, “I’ve been running. I’ve got a lot of things going on. I got a special treadmill -anti-gravity treadmill- so that I can run again. I kicked a ball against the side of my house as a kid…so the amount of kicks is high…so I have a lot of surgeries on [my knees].”

On where he’s feeling physically:

“I feel very, very good about where I stand as a physical being at this point. I’m adding some padding for Gunther…I should think about bulking up the next couple of weeks.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.