Patrick Mahomes Expresses Interest In WWE, Triple H Extends Invitation

Patrick Mahomes wants to get inside the ring with WWE.

During today’s episode of The Pat McAfee Show, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback spoke about his recent WWE appearance and how he still wants to get in the ring and have a match.

“The WWE thing was awesome,” Mahomes said of his appearance and involvement in the second and final night of the 2024 WWE Draft on Monday Night Raw last month. “That thing was sweet. I should of gotten in the ring man. I’ve gotta show off my skills a little bit!”

He was also asked about his thoughts on “Main Event” Jey Uso and the situation he was involved in with Mahomes lending his Super Bowl rings to Logan Paul.

“I’ve seen enough to know that Jey Uso is good at getting out of those situations,” Mahomes said of Uso, who he also praised for his “YEET!” movement.

"The @WWE was awesome and I wish I could've got in the ring.. I've seen enough to know that Jey Uso is good at getting out of those situations" @PatrickMahomes #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/OK7VyaCZpE — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 23, 2024

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque was quick to respond to the clip, extending an invitation to wrestle in WWE whenever he wants.

“Hey, Patrick Mahomes… you have an open invitation,” he wrote via X. “Let me know when.”