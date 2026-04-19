Paul Heyman Says He Set Up Seth Rollins At WWE WrestleMania 42

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman participated in the post-show for Night One of WrestleMania 42.

During the discussion, he addressed several topics, including how Bron Breakker caused Seth Rollins to lose his match against GUNTHER at WrestleMania. Heyman also claimed to be the mastermind behind the attack.

Heyman said, “What I can tell you about the events of tonight, I’m sure this is not an exposé, because what happened to Seth Rollins was all predetermined by me. I set his a** up from the very beginning, and I’m damn glad I did it, and if I burn in hell for my actions, there are not enough consequences for what I plan to do to Seth Rollins moving forward in the future.”

On Rollins not tapping out to GUNTHER:

“Let’s give Seth Rollins a lot of credit. That is a real man, and I say that for this reason. Any other human being in that condition after getting Speared by Bron Breakker and getting locked in the Sleeper by Gunther would have simply tapped out, but Seth Rollins had to be a hero. He had to let himself pass out and go out like a man. And going out is exactly what he did. And going out is exactly what will happen every single time he comes up against Paul Heyman and The Vision.”

You can check out Heyman’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)