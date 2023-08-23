Paul Wight Reveals Who He’d Pick For Match At AEW ALL IN 2023

Paul Wight wishes he could share the ring with “The Cleaner.”

The WWE legend and AEW personality spoke with DAZN for an interview recently, during which he was asked who he would like to wrestle at AEW ALL IN 2023 if he could pick anyone on the roster.

“I’m going to be super greedy and I’d pick myself and I would fight Kenny Omega,” Wight said. “Kenny Omega is one guy in AEW that I think is just another talent that I would love to work with because of his intensity.”

Wight added, “I think Kenny and I could have torn the house down.”

Check out the complete Paul Wight interview with DAZN via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to WrestlingHeadlines.com for transcribing the above quotes.