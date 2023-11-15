Paul Wight Talks About Being Nervous For Tonight’s AEW In-Ring Return

Paul Wight is excited and nervous to step back into the squared circle.

Ahead of the Like A Dragon Gaiden Street Fight where he will join forces with Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi to take on The Don Callis Family, the pro wrestling legend formerly known as Big Show shared his thoughts about getting back in the ring.

“I am excited,” Wight told TMZ Sports. “To be honest with you, I’m nervous. I think that’s part of the draw or the magic of doing what we do is that anticipation, that adrenaline rush of performing in front of a crowd and wanting to put on a good show, an exciting show, and that’s a hard fix to get anywhere else.”

Wight continued, “You have to adjust your expectations on what you’re doing as things mature. Because when you’re younger, it’s kind of about you. They’re building you. Well, I’m built. So now it’s my chance to give back to other talent and help younger talent establish themselves and hopefully become household names at some point.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below.