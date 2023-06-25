Paul Wight To Wrestle As Captain Insano Character From Adam Sandler’s “Waterboy” Film

Paul Wight will embody his Captain Insano persona in the ring before it’s all said-and-done.

The pro wrestling legend took to social media on Saturday to respond to a fan who asked him about the possibility of writing a book on his life and career.

While responding to the fan, Wight noted that he plans to wrestle as Captain Insano, his character from the cult classic “Waterboy” movie starring Adam Sandler, before he retires for good.

“Probably not,” Wight said of plans to write a book. “Well at least not until I retire. I’m still writing chapters in my life.”

Wight added, “Going to have fun with Captain Insano before I hang up the boots for good. But thank you for the inquiry😎💪❤️.”