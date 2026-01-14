Penta Promises He Will One Day Become A WWE Champion

The official Twitter (X) account of WWE Español recently shared a new video featuring top WWE star Penta. In the video, Penta promised that he would eventually become a champion in the company. He also reflected on the fact that it had been 1 year since his WWE debut. Despite being with WWE for a year, Penta acknowledged that he has not yet achieved the best results.

Penta said, “It’s been one year since I arrived in WWE, I know I haven’t achieved the best results, but I keep fighting every single day, because this I promise all of you. I don’t know when, I don’t know how, but there’s one thing I can promise: Penta will be champion in WWE. No matter what. No matter who I have to beat. No matter how many times I have to lose. Penta will be champion, and you know why? Because I am Penta El Cero Miedo.”

Penta competed in a match on RAW last Monday, teaming with Dragon Lee against The Vision’s Austin Theory and Bronson Reed. Lee and Penta ultimately won the match by disqualification after Bron Breakker interfered and speared both men.