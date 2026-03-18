Penta Teases Lucha Bros Reunion With Rey Fenix In WWE

WWE Intercontinental Champion Penta discussed various topics with SA Live, including the significance of holding the Title.

Penta said, “This belt means more than everything you think because this title is not just for Penta. It’s for everyone who never give up because Penta represent all those people. Because Penta represent the dreamers, and Penta represent the real fighters of the real life. Basically, this title means [everything].”

On a possible Lucha Bros. reunion with his brother Rey Fenix:

“I hope soon. You know, the Lucha Bros.’ career was amazing like 20 years ago. Now my brother start working in different places like SmackDown, and Penta’s on Raw. But I’m sure, and I know the people are sure, maybe when the Lucha Bros are getting together [it’s going to be a sight to see]. Yes! I can’t wait to [be with my brother] at the same time.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)