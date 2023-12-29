People In WWE Believe AEW Star Will Return To The Company

If things go as some in WWE believe, AEW could be losing out on a promising star with a return to WWE on the horizon. It’s a desirable destination for some at a time when WWE is handing out big money deals to existing talent and free agents.

Andrade El Idolo may be on his way out of AEW after joining the promotion in 2021 after leaving WWE. He appeared to be unhappy in the company and had some backstage issues for the majority of his AEW run.

He had surgery in late 2022 to repair a torn pectoral muscle. Andrade returned in June and has made references to WWE since then, fueling speculation that he may return to the company. His AEW contract is expected to expire in 2024, though time may be added due to time missed due to injury.

His wife, Charlotte Flair, works for WWE, so a return makes sense. El Idolo had previously participated in the AEW Continental Classic in the Blue League. The finals will be held this Saturday at Worlds End and will pit Eddie Kingston against Jon Moxley.

In the most recent issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer noted that at a recent press conference following a CMLL match, Andrade stated that he has a lot of open doors in 2024 and is unsure which one he will choose.

Meltzer stated, “I do know that those in WWE expect him to return. I also know those close to him who say that he may very well go back but is also open to stay if Tony Khan makes a better offer than WWE.”

Andrade would also like to work for NJPW because he wanted to wrestle at FantasticaMania in February, but his schedule conflicts.