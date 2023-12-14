“Percy Jackson And The Olympians” Starring Adam Copeland To Premiere On Hulu And Disney+

Disney’s “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” series will not only be available on their streaming service.

It is based on Rick Riordan’s novel series of the same name. Percy Jackson is played by Walker Scobell. The series also stars Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri.

The series is produced by Quaker Moving Pictures, Co-Lab21, James Bobin, Inc., Moorish Dignity Productions, The Gotham Group, 20th Television, and Disney Branded Television.

Adam Copeland of AEW appears on the show. In a recurrent guest star role, he will play Ares, the god of war. Despite not always being the smartest tool in the shed, Copeland’s character is described as “handsome in a wicked way and arrogant.” He enjoys fighting and serves as a chaos agent wherever he goes.”

According to the plot, “12-year-old demigod Percy Jackson is accused by the Greek god Zeus of stealing his thunderbolt.” The first season will consist of eight episodes and will broadcast on December 20, 2023.

Variety reports that the first episode will air on Disney+ and Hulu, with the remaining episodes appearing on Disney+.

You can check out the trailer below: