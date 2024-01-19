Perry Saturn Speaks Out About His Relationship With WWE And Possible HOF Induction

Former WWE and WCW star Perry Saturn took part in a virtual signing with Signed By Superstars, where he talked about a number of topics including how he believes WWE will not be reaching out to him for a Hall of Fame induction due to his involvement in a concussion lawsuit against the company years ago.

Saturn said, “Sure, if they invited me (I would go into WWE Hall of Fame)… No (I don’t have a great relationship with WWE). I was part of a lawsuit against them. We lost but — from the C.T.E so, I’m sure they won’t be calling me. Vince (McMahon), I got along great with Vince and trouble is when I worked there, I was a bad drug addict. I was bad on drugs so I was — but Paul’s (Triple H) a great guy. I have nothing negative to say about him for sure. He’s awesome and he would help me out anyway he could but at the time, I was un-helpable.”

You can check out the complete appearance below:



