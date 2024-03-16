Photo: AEW Tag-Team Title Tournament Brackets Revealed

The brackets for the AEW World Tag-Team Championship Tournament are set.

On this week’s episode of AEW Rampage from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, AEW revealed the brackets for the tournament designed to crown the new AEW World Tag-Team Champions, after Sting and Darby Allin vacated the titles following Sting’s retirement at AEW Revolution 2024.

On one side of the bracket it will be The Young Bucks vs. Private Party and The Undisputed Kingdom vs. Wild Card 1. The wild card team will be determined via the winners of a match between Best Friends vs. The Don Callis Family.

The other side of the bracket features Ricky Starks & Big Bill vs. Top Flight and FTR vs. Wild Card 2. The wild card team here will be decided in a match pitting Infantry vs. The House Of Black.

The tourney kicks off with first round action on this week’s episode of AEW Collision. The finals of the tourney will be held at the AEW Dynasty 2024 pay-per-view.