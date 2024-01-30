Photo: Bayley Shaves “I Told You So” In Her Hair After Royal Rumble Win

Bayley is proud of herself.

So much so, she wants everyone walking behind her when her hair is up to know it!

The winner of the 2024 Women’s Royal Rumble took to social media on Monday to show off a photo of herself with the letters, “I.T.Y.S.”shaved into the back of her head.

The letters stand for, “I TOLD YOU SO,” which is exactly what the Damage CTRL member captioned the post on her X account sharing the picture.

Check out the photo embedded below courtesy of the official X account of WWE Superstar Bayley.