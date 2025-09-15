Photo: Joe Hendry Makes Surprise Appearance At WWE NXT Live Event

The ongoing WWE–TNA partnership added another chapter this weekend as Joe Hendry made a surprise appearance at the NXT live event on Saturday, September 13, at the Engelwood Neighborhood Center in Orlando, Florida.

Hendry appeared in the evening’s main event, teaming with Hank Walker, Tank Ledger, and Shiloh Hill in an eight-man tag match. They faced the DarkState faction—Osiris Griffin, Dion Lennox, Cutler James, and Saquon Shugars. Despite the star power on Hendry’s side, DarkState picked up the victory to close the show.

Hendry’s appearance continues his semi-regular role on NXT programming as part of the cross-promotional relationship between WWE and TNA. He last competed on the August 12 episode of NXT, where he scored a singles win over Charlie Dempsey, and he previously appeared at NXT premium live events, including a memorable segment with Randy Orton at WrestleMania weekend.

The WWE–TNA partnership has seen talent exchange in both directions. Trick Williams, NXT’s reigning World Champion, is also recognized as the TNA World Champion, while Jacy Jayne, the current NXT Women’s Champion, recently held the TNA Knockouts World Championship.

Other results from the NXT Orlando live event included:

Thea Hail defeated Wendy Choo

Je’von Evans defeated Brooks Jensen

Chase U scored a tag team victory

The partnership continues to be one of the most talked-about stories in wrestling in 2025, with fans eagerly watching for the next crossover moment.