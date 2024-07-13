Photo: New WWE SummerSlam 2024 PLE Poster Revealed

WWE will hold its 2024 SummerSlam Premium Live Event on Saturday, August 3, at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

We’re just three weeks away from the electrifying SummerSlam event. The card is starting to take shape, with only a few matches announced.

Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes defends his title against The Bloodline’s “Head Of The Table” Solo Sikoa, and Judgment Day’s WWE World Heavyweight Champion “El Campeon” Damian Priest will defend his title against 2024 WWE King of the Ring Imperium’s “The Ring General” GUNTHER.

A new promotional poster has been released for the 2024 WWE SummerSlam PLE. It features The Bloodline (“The Tribal Chief” Solo Sikoa, “The Right Hand Man” Tama Tonga, “The Infamous” Tonga Loa, and “The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu).

You can check out the poster below: