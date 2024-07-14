Photo: Willow Nightingale Captures CMLL Women’s Title At FantasticaMania 2024

CMLL has a new women’s world champion.

At the NJPW & CMLL: FantasticaMania special event on Saturday, July 13, 2024, AEW star and former TBS Champion, NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion and 2023 Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament winner Willow Nightingale added a new accolade to her collection.

The CMLL Women’s World Championship.

Nightingale defeated Viva Van and Lluvia in a triple-threat title tilt at the 7/13 show at Mt. Pleasant High School in San Jose, California to capture the title, which was vacated by former champion Stephanie Vaquer when she parted ways with the promotion to join WWE.

With the win, Nightingale becomes the first United States-born champion in the history of the CMLL Women’s World Championship lineage.