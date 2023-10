Hulk Hogan still knows how to rock a crowd.

Literally.

“Hulkamania” was running wild at a recent Jason Aldean concert, as the pro wrestling legend appeared on stage with the music star during a live performance.

The WWE legend shared photos of himself on stage with Aldean, and hanging out with pop culture icon and comedian Dave Chappelle backstage at a different event.

