Photos: TNA Unveils Brand New World Tag-Team Titles

The first of many new TNA Wrestling championship belt designs has been unveiled.
On Monday, TNA Wrestling debuted their brand new World Tag-Team Championships in a post shared via their various official social media outlets.
The pictures show Ace Austin and Chris Bey showing off their newly designed titles, which kicks off a week full of newly designed titles that the company will be unveiling as they return to the TNA Wrestling brand name.
Check out photos below.
.@The_Ace_Austin and @DashingChrisBey with the NEW TNA World Tag Team Championships. pic.twitter.com/JeqN6wZ9Tv
— TNA Wrestling (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 8, 2024