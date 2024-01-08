Photos: TNA Unveils Brand New World Tag-Team Titles

By
Matt Boone
-

The first of many new TNA Wrestling championship belt designs has been unveiled.

On Monday, TNA Wrestling debuted their brand new World Tag-Team Championships in a post shared via their various official social media outlets.

The pictures show Ace Austin and Chris Bey showing off their newly designed titles, which kicks off a week full of newly designed titles that the company will be unveiling as they return to the TNA Wrestling brand name.

Check out photos below.

