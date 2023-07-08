Plans For WWE Superstar Work Big Angle With Steve Austin Soon

WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin is reportedly set to provide significant assistance to a WWE Superstar.

According to WWE insider Boozer Rasslin, plans are currently being discussed for an unnamed WWE Superstar to receive a “big rub” from Stone Cold in the near future. WWE appears to have made a decision on the Superstar, but no details were provided in this report.

There were no additional details provided, but early fan speculation suggests that WWE may be bringing Austin in for a brief angle with someone like LA Knight or Grayson Waller. Both are being pushed right now, with Knight being compared to Austin and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and Waller recently working with WWE Hall of Famers such as Edge during this week’s SmackDown main event. Edge won that match, but he praised Waller on the mic after.

It’s worth noting that WWE considered doing something with Knight and Austin at WrestleMania 39 earlier this year.

In the run-up to WrestleMania, it was reported that WWE was hoping to secure Austin for a match or segment on The Grandest Stage of Them All, and Austin later confirmed that he had discussions about possibly wrestling. One of the reports in the run-up to WrestleMania, from March of this year, stated that WWE proposed a match or segment involving Austin and Knight.

It remains to be seen whether Austin is interested in working with Knight, or who WWE has in mind for the upcoming “big rub” from The Texas Rattlesnake.