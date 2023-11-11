Possible Spoiler For Women’s Team In WWE Survivor Series WarGames Match

A possible spoiler for WWE Survivor Series 2023 has surfaced.

PWInsider.com is reporting a possible addition to one of the teams for the Women’s WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series 2023.

The report claims that the expectation at the WWE Friday Night SmackDown taping last night in Columbus, OH. is that Becky Lynch will be the final member of Bianca Belair’s team at WWE Survivor Series.

As seen during the show, Damage CTRL grew in size to five, with Asuka and Kairi Sane joining Bayley, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai, to set the heel team up for the Women’s WarGames bout.

WWE Survivor Series 2023 takes place on November 25 from AllState Arena in Rosemont, Ill.