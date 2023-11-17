Possible Spoiler On Identity Of Wrestler Signing An AEW Contract At Full Gear 2023

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW President Tony Khan announced that at the 2023 Full Gear PPV, “one of the world’s best wrestlers” will sign an AEW contract. During the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Khan stated that the wrestler is “somebody who is known and respected by virtually every AEW fan.”

During the Mat Men Podcast, Andrew Zarian revealed the identity of the wrestler who signed an AEW contract. He said, “I was told Will Ospreay. That is a big deal. Huge deal because WWE was actively pursuing him.”

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Ospreay could be the new signing. He stated, “His contract with New Japan doesn’t expire until February, but AEW and New Japan are business partners. A signing with AEW would mean Ospreay could continue working New Japan major shows.”

Meltzer also mentioned that a potential world title match at AEW All In 2024 from Wembley Stadium could entice Ospreay to sign with AEW rather than WWE.