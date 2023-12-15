Possible Spoiler On Top WWE Star Returning On Tonight’s SmackDown

Tonight’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown should be a “phenomenal” one.

That is, if reports making the rounds ahead of tonight’s two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand show in Green Bay, Wisconsin are true.

Ahead of tonight’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown at the Resch Center in Green Bay, WI., PWInsider.com is reporting that AJ Styles is scheduled to make his return to television at the show.

Styles was originally scheduled to return at a recent WWE taping, however his comeback was pushed back.

WWE will be taping two episodes of SmackDown tonight. Whether he turns up on tonight’s live episode or the show being taped for next week remains to be seen.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Friday Night SmackDown results coverage from Green Bay, WI.