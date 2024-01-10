Possible Spoiler: Two Stars Spotted In Town For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced a loaded lineup for tonight’s new Dynamite episode, which continues the Homecoming theme as they return to Daily’s Place, the show’s home during the pandemic.

The show will feature Sting and Darby Allin vs. Konosuke Takeshita and Powerhouse Hobbs, Lance Archer, Brian Cage & The Gates of Agony vs. Orange Cassidy, Dustin Rhodes, Adam Copeland & Preston Vance, Ricky Starks vs. Sammy Guevara, and Claudio Castagnoli vs. Hangman Page.

Samoa Joe will make his first appearance in the arena since winning the World Title from MJF at Worlds End.

PWInsider reports that The Young Bucks have been spotted in Jacksonville, Florida, ahead of their show.

The Young Bucks have vanished from television, and their last appearance was at AEW Full Gear in Los Angeles, where they lost their future Tag Team Championship shot to Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho. There was talk after the show that they would form a heel group when they returned to television.

It should be noted that the former Tag Team Champions’ presence in town does not guarantee their appearance on the show. However, PWInsider has heard that they will be back soon.