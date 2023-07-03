Possible Spoilers: Planned Matches For WWE SummerSlam 2023 Revealed

The main event for WWE SummerSlam seems to be pencilled following the WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view. If you’ve been following the storylines, you’ll notice that some other matches appear to have also been set up for SummerSlam.

Dave Meltzer confirmed that the top six matches will feature Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey, Logan Paul, and Cody Rhodes.

The six scheduled matches are as follows:

* Roman Reigns defending the Undisputed Universal Championship against Jey Uso

* Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

* Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch

* Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair for the WWE Women’s Championship

* GUNTHER vs. Drew McIntyre for the Intercontinental Championship

* Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler

Meltzer also confirmed that Logan Paul will have a “in-ring showcase” match at SummerSlam, but it is unknown who his opponent will be. Meltzer speculated on Wrestling Observer Radio that LA Knight could be Paul’s opponent, but later confirmed that Knight is not the current plan.

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, possibly Edge, and World Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are still available for the card.

SummerSlam will take place on Saturday, August 5th at Detroit’s Ford Field. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.