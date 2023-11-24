Potential Spoiler On Santos Escobar’s Storyline With Rey Mysterio And The LWO

As PWMania.com previously reported, Santos Escobar turned heel against former US champion Rey Mysterio and the LWO on the November 10th, 2023 episode of WWE SmackDown. The angle appears to have been chosen to remove Mysterio from television for the time being.

Santos will face Carlito in the 2023 WWE Survivor Series PLE. According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, the match “should involve some sort of tipping of the hand regarding who will be on Escobar’s side in the upcoming feud with a group led by Rey Mysterio & Carlito.”

Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo, according to Meltzer, “were planned for this at least as of the past week.”

Angel and Humbero have recently been working for the NXT brand and will compete for the NXT tag team titles next week.

Santos is a heavy betting odds favorite to win his match against Carlito at Survivor Series.