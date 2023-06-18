Powerhouse Hobbs, Ricky Starks Confirmed For 2023 Owen Hart Cup Tournament

The first two competitors who have entered the 2023 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament have been announced.

During the series premiere of AEW Collision on TNT on Saturday night, the first two entrants in the latest annual Owen Hart Cup were officially confirmed.

In a segment early in the show with QT Marshall and former TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs, the author of “The Book of Hobbs” declared himself for the 2023 Owen Hart Cup Tournament.

Later in the show in a video package segment, “Absolute” Ricky Starks became the second official participant in this year’s Owen Hart Cup.

Check out the videos of the two aforementioned segments where the announcements were made via the tweets embedded below courtesy of the official AEW Twitter feed.

