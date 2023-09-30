Pre-Show Match Confirmed For WWE NXT No Mercy

It was previously reported that Kelani Jordan challenged Blair Davenport to a singles match following this past Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT.

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels recently took part in a media call and confirmed that Kelani Jordan will take on Blair Davenport in a pre-show match as part of tonight’s WWE NXT No Mercy Premium Live Event.

WWE NXT No Mercy takes place later tonight from the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California.

